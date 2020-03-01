Sign up
Photo 566
Birds and the Bee
Perhaps no lovelier, or gaudier, flower than the Bird of Paradise. That is likely why, if you ever choose to enjoy one, you'll have to share the experience with a bee. See?
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
365
NIKON D850
21st February 2020 4:40pm
flower
,
bee
,
bird of paradise
