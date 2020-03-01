Previous
Birds and the Bee
Photo 566

Birds and the Bee

Perhaps no lovelier, or gaudier, flower than the Bird of Paradise. That is likely why, if you ever choose to enjoy one, you'll have to share the experience with a bee. See?
1st March 2020

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
