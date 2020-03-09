Previous
Camelia Pasta by mbrutus
Photo 569

Camelia Pasta

In honor of all our quarantined 365 paisans quarantined in Italy, with nothing else to do but look at 365 pictures, I offer you Camelia Pasta with butternut squash shards. Buona apetite! Be happy. Stay well. We are just a few weeks behind you.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

M. Brutus

