Photo 569
Camelia Pasta
In honor of all our quarantined 365 paisans quarantined in Italy, with nothing else to do but look at 365 pictures, I offer you Camelia Pasta with butternut squash shards. Buona apetite! Be happy. Stay well. We are just a few weeks behind you.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
0
0
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
571
photos
80
followers
74
following
Tags
pasta
,
camelia
,
butternut squash
