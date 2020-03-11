Previous
Fuschia Bells by mbrutus
Fuschia Bells

The fuschia's bells
are ringing
silently,
heard exclusively
by certain bees
and beaky birds
who heed its siren's call.
While its petals peal
far more democratically,
chimeless charms
and timeless tones
singing out to all.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
Photo Details

