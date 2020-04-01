Previous
LEW_1701 - Statice Seeker by mbrutus
Photo 583

LEW_1701 - Statice Seeker

"Painted Lady approaching Floral Field. Requesting permission to land. Over."

APRIL FOOLS! The Painted Lady actually landed without permission.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Domenico Dodaro ace
Hope without intervention by the flak...
April 2nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
"on finals'.... I'm going to land anyway! Lovely capture of both!
April 2nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Great image and details on both 😉
April 2nd, 2020  
