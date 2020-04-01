Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 583
LEW_1701 - Statice Seeker
"Painted Lady approaching Floral Field. Requesting permission to land. Over."
APRIL FOOLS! The Painted Lady actually landed without permission.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
585
photos
83
followers
75
following
159% complete
View this month »
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
butterfly
,
statice
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Hope without intervention by the flak...
April 2nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
"on finals'.... I'm going to land anyway! Lovely capture of both!
April 2nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Great image and details on both 😉
April 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close