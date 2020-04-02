Yoga Time

Stay At Home Orders are tough on everyone. Last night, my best friend, Buddy, waited eagerly for the evening's communal yoga session to start. Wait! Come to think of it, the session had already started. After licking all of the participants' faces to rid them of any potential perspiration, Buddy situated himself at the end of the mat to wait for the time to strike his favorite pose: The Downward Facing Dog. Unfortunately, his current position made it impossible for my wife to safely stretch out and lower her legs. Just her luck. It's not a very common sight to see Buddy take so long to pose for a photo. I sense that he's already waiting in anticipation of tonight's Yoga Time activities, when with any luck at all, he'll get to join in on The Upward Facing Dog Position.