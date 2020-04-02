Previous
Next
Yoga Time by mbrutus
Photo 584

Yoga Time

Stay At Home Orders are tough on everyone. Last night, my best friend, Buddy, waited eagerly for the evening's communal yoga session to start. Wait! Come to think of it, the session had already started. After licking all of the participants' faces to rid them of any potential perspiration, Buddy situated himself at the end of the mat to wait for the time to strike his favorite pose: The Downward Facing Dog. Unfortunately, his current position made it impossible for my wife to safely stretch out and lower her legs. Just her luck. It's not a very common sight to see Buddy take so long to pose for a photo. I sense that he's already waiting in anticipation of tonight's Yoga Time activities, when with any luck at all, he'll get to join in on The Upward Facing Dog Position.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Buddy is one good looking dog! Looks like he's adapting well to the new plan - along with the rest of us
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise