AZALEAS Have A Lot To Learn...

...About Social Distancing.



An ode to Home Depot. Remember the

Good Old Days when it was still possible to go out the nursery or the home center just to look at flowers. Or perchance to photograph or even buy some. How my heart longs for their return. Just today, they (the local authorities) asked us (Senior Citizens and other at risk populations) to not even go out for groceries this week, unless it means us going hungry. Looks like our holiday dinners will be a lot less festive this year. But then again, it will be a chance to reflect on what is truly meaningful about the holiday's themselves. Unfortunately, I will likely be doing that reflecting while my stomach is growling and fantasizing about Matzah Ball Soup and baked brisket au jus. Noodle kugel and even gefilte fish and chopped liver (one day a year can't hurt.) Even a coconut macaroon for desert wouldn't be an unwelcome holiday guest. Speaking of guests, I'm guessing Elijah is going to be very disappointed with the menus this year. Instead of the tradition of saying, "Next year in Jerusalem!" Our refrain will likely be, "Next year, in the supermarket!" But until then, whatever tradition you celebrate, "May you and all your family have a happy, healthy holiday season."