DSC_8458 - UPS in a Down Time

Toward the end of an incredibly long, dreary day, especially for mid-April, it was neither sunny nor rainy, warm nor excessively cold. It was just another day in the now month long Stay At Home marathon. I was taking photos of the roses in my front garden to both relieve my boredom and record them while they were approaching maximum bloom. Looking up, I was happy to see that the UPS truck was stopping at our house. Though I shouldn't have been suprised, it was a little jarring to seeing the UPS driver, hopping out in mask and gloves. When he was done with his delivery, he stopped at a distance to talk photography. Turns out that, as a new father, he is also a fledgling photographer. He asked some very sage question. I was only too happy to answer. Before he left, I told him all about 365Project.Org and took his photo. If he does make it to the website, he'll see his photo. And read my thanks to him for making such a pleasant diversion from the rolling sameness of the day. What strange times we live in, when it is perfectly pleasant and the new normal to make new friends with masked man. To all, stay safe and be well.