DSC_8380 - Macros of the Purple Sage

Going back several years ago, these unusual sage flowers were rare to find in typical suburban gardens. I had no idea when they even were, when I found one blooming by my next door neighbor's driveway. When I finally identified and located some such plants at a local nursery (It wasn't easy.), I bought three bushes to plant in a rather dry and neglect spot in my back your garden. This bush which I discovered by the sidewalk in a neighbor's yard around the corner from by house, is blooming fairly early because its owner (or gardener) seemingly neglected to cut it back last fall. As a result, the plant looks quite rangy, though the individual flowers are still pretty and exotic in comparison to many others popular from pre-drought times. It being a very drought tolerant plant an an easy grower means that anyone in Southern California who decides to plant this variety will have definitely made a most Sage decision.