P1110351 - Grass - smaller file by mbrutus
P1110351 - Grass - smaller file

The grass was tall. The time was short. I had left late my house late for my planned four mile walk. I took only my lightest point and shoot camera, just in case. But I dreaded finishing my walk in the dark. I had trekked only as far as my next door neighbor's house when I spotted the low sun striking these rushes at an advantageous angle. What to do? After checking and finding no abandoned babies (biblical or otherwise) in the vicinity, I allowed myself to stop just long enough for this one shot. It seems to have worked out well enough to share here.

Hoping you all stay smart, safe, and healthy. Always.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
