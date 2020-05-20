Previous
Petalumia by mbrutus
Photo 601

Petalumia

A flower just past its prime bloom.
The sun just before its last light.
Pink peaks receding into a misty haze.
Another garish gloaming in Petalumia.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
