Meet Biff

Meet Biff. Biff is my fourth grandchild. Someday, I am naively hopeful that I shall have a human grandchild. Preferably in my lifetime. Though I have been assured by one of my daughters that my wife and I will be long gone before she or any of her sisters (all in their twenties) have children. She made that claim with extreme confidence, even knowing that my father died at a few months past his ninetieth birthday and my mother is still going strong at 94. I was prepared to post this photo on June 6, but it was rather late at night and I thought it could wait until the next day. The next day was the fifth day since my daughter had adopted/purchased Biff from a woman claiming to be an animal rescue charity and the second day of his treatment for an intestinal parasite. However, the next day Biff virtually collapse and his intestinal symptoms worsened. He grew a fever. He was diagnosed with Parvovirus, which given his size of under two pounds was particularly critical and difficult to treat. My daughter who was already keenly attached to Biff, was warned to expect the worst. At one point, the six days he spent in the veterinary hospital was longer than the time she had spent with him outside of the hospital. This little guys spent six days connected to IVs and feeding tubes until eventually, he was released from the veterinary hospital with a precise regime to follow until he is one year old. Human babies have smaller bills when the are released from the hospital than did he. But I am happy to report that Biff is now growing, gaining weight and acting extremely energetically. So even though, Biff may look like a lover, I can proudly report that he is definitely a fighter. It seems as if he will definitely be around to play with my human grandchildren. Now, if I could only say the same thing...