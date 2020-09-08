Raptor-ous

That's how I feel whenever I manage to capture an clear image of a raptor of any sort. To all of my 365 friends who inquired as to my health. I can happily report that we have successfully evaded the clutches of the Covid-19 virus. But at a cost, which happens to be our mobility. And to a degree our spirit. Here in LA where the virus was never as fully beaten down as in other places in the world, it is recommended that seniors still stay home as much as possible. I had only been to the bird sanctuary once since March and found it crowded with people not wearing masks, so I left. I ventured back a few days ago and it was much safer, so I stayed to take some photos. Still, while shooting this regal Osprey, I had to ask a very nice fellow photographer without a face mask to keep is distance. He politely agreed but kept creeping forward with his camera and monopod. Not comfortable. But I was mostly facing away from him and we were outdoor. This was the first batch of pictures of any sort that I had taken in two months. I have missed sharing and interacting with all of you. And hopefully I can get back to photographing more frequently.



My best to you all and I hope you are keeping safe wherever you might be.