Return to (Bird of) Paradise

Tomorrow marks the day that California officially ends most of its Covid-19 restrictions. In Europe, I see the Euro matches being played in full or semi-full stadiums. Perhaps we can soon all return to the paradise of the days before the pandemic. If so, let this Bird of Paradise (I've always been a sucker for a well lit bird of paradise.) stand as a symbol of our return to those happy days. Even if we didn't realize at the time how happy they may actually have been. I promise that I shall not make that mistake again.