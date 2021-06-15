Previous
P1110932 (2) by mbrutus
Photo 611

P1110932 (2)

This young Harris's Hawk was unabashedly showing off all his finery, so yeh, I took his picture. Who am I to look a gift hawk in the mouth?
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

M. Brutus

Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
Jay Butterfield ace
Yikes!
June 16th, 2021  
