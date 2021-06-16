How Many Cicadas Can Fit on the Head of a Pin?

Some of you may have heard of the Brood X infestation of Cicadas that occurs through parts of the Eastern United States at this season every seventeen years. I visited there last week. This will give you some idea of what it is like. Each bug is about the size of the last digit of a man's ring finger. They fly, land on people but don't harm them. Though a swarm of them caught in jet engine did cause the flight to be delayed while planes were changed. They shed their bodies which leaves behind a gross debris. But mostly, they eat plants. The oddest thing is the noise that their collective mating call will make, which is quite loud. Much louder than crickets. They compare it to a jet flying overhead, except for that it is constant. And it sounds like a whirring sound effect of alien spacecraft hover above earth often heard in science fiction films. I don't expect many likes. As those are usually reserved for pretty photos. But thanks for taking a peak.