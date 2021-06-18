Previous
Next
NZ7_2655 copy by mbrutus
Photo 614

NZ7_2655 copy

I was surprised how nicely this flower photographed, handheld and a very low to the ground flower. And I often have difficulty getting good detail on red flowers. Thought I'd share it.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Love the light, detail and rich color.
June 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise