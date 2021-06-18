Sign up
Photo 614
NZ7_2655 copy
I was surprised how nicely this flower photographed, handheld and a very low to the ground flower. And I often have difficulty getting good detail on red flowers. Thought I'd share it.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
1
1
M. Brutus
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
614
photos
63
followers
65
following
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th May 2021 3:19pm
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the light, detail and rich color.
June 19th, 2021
