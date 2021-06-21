Previous
Humming Along by mbrutus
Photo 617

Humming Along

I thank whatever serendipity
sent you my way.

Though it was only Nature,
some would say.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
Jay Butterfield ace
Excellent shot. Like she posed for you.
June 23rd, 2021  
