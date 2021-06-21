Sign up
Photo 617
Humming Along
I thank whatever serendipity
sent you my way.
Though it was only Nature,
some would say.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
1
2
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
620
photos
64
followers
65
following
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
20th June 2021 7:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
Jay Butterfield
ace
Excellent shot. Like she posed for you.
June 23rd, 2021
