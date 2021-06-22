HAWK DAY AFTERNOON

There is nothing I love more than shooting a raptor. Photographically, that is. But as I'm sure happens to many of us, no matter what our favorite subjects may be, usually my best raptor sightings occur when I have no camera with me. Or when I'm cruising down the freeway at a mile or ten above the posted speed limits. And, as is my habit, whenever I return to one of these spots with my trusty DSLR and BirdCatcher lens, I could wait until integrity returns to politics before I ever see one of those beauties return. But it so happens, I volunteer refereeing youth soccer. And two weeks in a row, when I had nothing with me more photographic than a Fox Pro40 Whistle, I spotted one or more Red Tailed Hawks circling the field. Finally, one day which happened to be my birthday, I decided to treat myself to a day at the park in hopes the hawk would return. I waited till late afternoon, which happened to be when I had spotted the hawks before and when the light quality would be advantageous. I arrived at the field to find several teams engaged in their weekly practices. I picked my spot, trying not to get too engaged watching the watchful coaches putting their young players through their paces, so as not to grow too distracted. A coach friend saw my equipment and asked me, "Oh, you're waiting for the hawks." I nodded. "Well, they should be here soon," he said. "Think so?," I asked. "Come every day," he answered. I doubted that could be true. And I renewed my vigil hopefully. Sure enough, not too long after, soaring down from the nearby mountain and circling the field just like those barnstorming bi-planes of old, flew a magnificent Red-Tailed Hawk. As my eyes circled the field with the magnificent raptor, I could not believe that I spied not one other human head turn that way. It seemed not a single soul shared my passion for these magnificent creatures. I spent the next hour or so enraptured with my raptor. He was a magnificent model, posing patiently in a series of Eucalyptus trees while I put my new mirrorless camera through its paces. Then he would take off from his perch to let me try to catch an action shot.

Sharp focus was a more than a bit of a problem, as I was not yet proficient with the many intricacies of my new camera and foreground leaves and branches have a selfish way of foiling even the best intended focus strategies. Though I had come late to the park to take advantage of the light, most of the bird's time was spent in the shade which made for some exposure challenges. But on occasion, the camera and lens managed to overcome the photographer's shortcomings and those results were most pleasing. On my way out of the park I stopped to watch a most proficient team engage in a supervised scrimmage. As I passed by the unknown coach, I complimented him on the way his team performed.

He looked at my camera with the large telephoto lens attached and asked, "You here to shoot the hawks." "Yep," I answered. "They're here everyday." ":So people say." I said. Only problem was, somebody must have forgotten to tell my fine feathered models. I haven't seen one there since.