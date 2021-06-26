Sign up
Photo 621
Opening Night, Dalia Style
Clad in fuschia, green and tan
she'd catch the eye of any man.
Though coming out to mark the season
she'd deign to dazzle for any reason.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
20th June 2021 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
flower
,
macro
,
dahlia
