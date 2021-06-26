Previous
Next
Opening Night, Dalia Style by mbrutus
Photo 621

Opening Night, Dalia Style

Clad in fuschia, green and tan
she'd catch the eye of any man.
Though coming out to mark the season
she'd deign to dazzle for any reason.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise