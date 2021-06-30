Previous
LEAVE IT TO BEAVER by mbrutus
Photo 625

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER

Went to this nature preserve in Maryland hoping to shoot water birds. Imagine my surprise when, instead, I wound up spotting and shooting my first ever beavers. Giving a whole new meaning to the term "beaver shot."
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

M. Brutus

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Nice!
June 30th, 2021  
