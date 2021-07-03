Mount Vernon

Revisited our first President's home sixty two years after my first visit. The amenities are much improved from what I remember, but the historic site is mostly the same. More restored than I might have expected in some regards. More dilapidated than I remembered in other areas, particularly the mansion, itself. Quite stately from this view. This was a man who turned down the popular demands for him to become king. When one thinks of how much grander and more palatial the residences of contemporary kings were, this house can be considered quite modest by comparision. A historic reminder of the man and the times. He designed the additions to the original home himself. The slave quarters and taskmaster's quarters have also been preserved as a reminder of the less glorious aspects of our nation's past.