Photo 635
Hydrangea Dreams by M. Brutus
Do hydrangeas even have dreams?
Who's to know? Yet, so it seems.
Whene'er I chance to see them,
they always look so dreamy.
As if they're shouting silently,
"See me. See me. See me."
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
0
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus

638
photos
66
followers
69
following
173% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th July 2021 5:22pm
Tags
pink
,
dreams
,
hydrangea
,
poem
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 12th, 2021
