Hydrangea Dreams by M. Brutus
Photo 635

Hydrangea Dreams by M. Brutus

Do hydrangeas even have dreams?
Who's to know? Yet, so it seems.
Whene'er I chance to see them,
they always look so dreamy.
As if they're shouting silently,
"See me. See me. See me."
9th July 2021

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 12th, 2021  
