"Out Back" by mbrutus
Photo 636

"Out Back"

Around here, when we say "Out back.", it has a whole different meaning and urgency than when @terryliv or any other Aussie might say it.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

M. Brutus

Diana ace
Made me smile, great shot and fabulous narrative.
July 13th, 2021  
