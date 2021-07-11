Previous
NZ7_2542 - Early Bloomer by mbrutus
NZ7_2542 - Early Bloomer

I don't know what this plant is called. It was taken on the East Coast. But I like it's clean, fresh look
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful. What would you think re cloning out the cut off bottom bloom and its stem letting the other three form a pretty framing triangle?
July 14th, 2021  
M. Brutus ace
@jgpittenger I liked the randomness of that "lost" one. But I think you do have a good suggestion. Thank you for suggesting it.
July 14th, 2021  
Jay Butterfield ace
excellent focus Marshall
July 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 14th, 2021  
