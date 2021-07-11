Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 637
NZ7_2542 - Early Bloomer
I don't know what this plant is called. It was taken on the East Coast. But I like it's clean, fresh look
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
640
photos
66
followers
69
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th May 2021 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful. What would you think re cloning out the cut off bottom bloom and its stem letting the other three form a pretty framing triangle?
July 14th, 2021
M. Brutus
ace
@jgpittenger
I liked the randomness of that "lost" one. But I think you do have a good suggestion. Thank you for suggesting it.
July 14th, 2021
Jay Butterfield
ace
excellent focus Marshall
July 14th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close