Calabasas Sunset by mbrutus
Calabasas Sunset

I had fairly severely injured my shoulder several weeks earlier and hadn't taken a proper photo since. The doctor gave me a limited okay, but I still waited to go out anywhere with my camera. But when I saw these clouds in the sky an hour or more before sunset, I decided I had to take a chance. We very rarely have pretty clouds in the skies around here. Especially, this time of year. But even when we do have them earlier in the afternoon, the clouds are prone to dissipating before sunset or the sky may cloud over completely. I set off with my mirrorless camera because it is lighter and a short, but light, zoom lens and headed to the trail base of the Santa Monica Mountains nearest my house. As you can tell, the clouds were still there as the sun was concluding its daily descent back into the darkened earth.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
Poppo Livy ace
When I read that you injured your shoulder my immediate thought was that it was caused by lugging that great bird bazooka around. Perhaps I was not too far from the truth.

How do you like the mirrorless v the DSLR
July 18th, 2021  
