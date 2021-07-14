Previous
Next
ONE SUNSET by M. Brutus by mbrutus
Photo 640

ONE SUNSET by M. Brutus

I see the amber mountains
as they roll away from me

hidden by the gathering mist
retreating to the sea

the earth, the sun, the sky
ablaze in fleeting harmony

I'm not a man to ponder God
nor where his angels went

but I do admit a sight like this
makes a powerful argument
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Wonderful layered shot. And great poem as a perfect accompaniment.
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise