Photo 640
ONE SUNSET by M. Brutus
I see the amber mountains
as they roll away from me
hidden by the gathering mist
retreating to the sea
the earth, the sun, the sky
ablaze in fleeting harmony
I'm not a man to ponder God
nor where his angels went
but I do admit a sight like this
makes a powerful argument
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th July 2021 10:42pm
sunset
mountains
mist
amber
amyK
Wonderful layered shot. And great poem as a perfect accompaniment.
July 19th, 2021
