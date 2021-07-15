NZ7_7689 (2) - TARANTULA AND THE WASP

NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. Just after I took the last two sunset photo I shared here, I met a most interesting dog walker, who pointed out the tableau below to me. What a contrast the beauty side of nature up in the sky. Here on earth, things get just a tad more real. I decided to document this sight too. But, the sun had set. The last was dimming fast. Incredibly, the wasp dragging her freshly killed tartantula, seemingly weighing several times her weight was moving even faster. This shot was the best I could do. The wasp and her prey were soon completely off the trail and into the brush. Next time you think you're having a bad day, I invite to remember (and consider) the plight of this once fearsome tarantula.