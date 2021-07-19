HELLO, DOLLY!

On this date, we added the newest member of the family. Say "Hello." to four month old Dolly, who was removed from her home by Animal Control at about eight weeks of age. Completely furless, she spent the next 45 days in isolation while being treated for ringworm and the following three weeks recovering with an animal rescue organization. Our daughter in Seattle found her online on Saturday, just one hour after she was posted. Sunday AM, we drove to Rancho Cucamonga, California where we were waiting outside when she arrived at the furniture store where the adoption event was being held. Within the hour, Dolly began the long ride home.