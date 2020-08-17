Sign up
24 / 365
Yosemite Mornings
An old photo from before I started this project in July, but just edited this and have not been making it out shooting nearly enough lately
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Marc Carlson
@mcarlson4
Picked up a camera during quarantine. Looking to have some fun, learn a few things and hopefully take some awesome shots along the way.
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
19th June 2020 6:48am
yosemite
tunnel view
