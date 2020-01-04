Previous
Making friends by mccarth1
Photo 932

Making friends

It was a foggy, dreary morning and I was having trouble finding a good shot. So I stopped and made a friend of this lovely horse, instead.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Kerry McCarthy

