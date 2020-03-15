Previous
A moment to calm the nerves. by mccarth1
A moment to calm the nerves.

It felt so good to shut off the news and take a moment to restore some inner calm. A quick shot with my iPhone. Wishing good health to all of you and your families during this scary time. Stay safe!
15th March 2020

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
258% complete

Maggiemae ace
Nice to see the endless beauty around us in times like this!
March 16th, 2020  
