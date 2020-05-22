Sign up
Photo 950
Early morning visitor
I just happened to look out the window while holding my camera and spotted this fox trotting through the yard at dawn the other day. He was gone in an instant!
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th May 2020 5:29am
Exif
View Info
Tags
fox
