Previous
Next
Photo 953
Saybrook Point Dawn
Pretty dawn this morning at this spot I drive by often. I've posted many shots of this location, it's a bit different every time.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1089
photos
68
followers
86
following
261% complete
View this month »
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st September 2020 6:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
marina
,
lighthouse
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 21st, 2020
