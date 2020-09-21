Previous
Saybrook Point Dawn by mccarth1
Saybrook Point Dawn

Pretty dawn this morning at this spot I drive by often. I've posted many shots of this location, it's a bit different every time.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Kerry McCarthy

bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 21st, 2020  
