Photo 977
Tiny setting moon reflected
If you look closely you can see the tiny moon reflected in the still water. Took this as the sun was rising behind me new year's morning.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
0
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st January 2021 8:34am
