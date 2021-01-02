Previous
Tiny setting moon reflected by mccarth1
Photo 977

Tiny setting moon reflected

If you look closely you can see the tiny moon reflected in the still water. Took this as the sun was rising behind me new year's morning.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
