Photo 978
Quick sunset shot
I was rushed for time but managed to grab a quick shot of the sunset at one of my favorite spots. The colors became quite beautiful after I left.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
sunset
,
marsh
,
reeds
,
dock
