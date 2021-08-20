Previous
Next
Calm before the storm by mccarth1
Photo 979

Calm before the storm

It was very tranquil this morning. We are awaiting a potential hurricane on Sunday. I hope it goes out to sea!
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Gorgeous shot, Kerry! I hope things aren't too bad here on the shoreline.
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise