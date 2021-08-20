Sign up
Photo 979
Calm before the storm
It was very tranquil this morning. We are awaiting a potential hurricane on Sunday. I hope it goes out to sea!
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
979
photos
68
followers
91
following
268% complete
Tags
morning
,
dawn
,
marsh
Allison Maltese
ace
Gorgeous shot, Kerry! I hope things aren't too bad here on the shoreline.
August 20th, 2021
