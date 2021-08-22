Previous
Next
Backyard visitor by mccarth1
Photo 980

Backyard visitor

I was delighted to spot this sweet fawn in my backyard after the storm cleared. We were lucky, not too much damage here, much better than expected. So thankful!
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Delightful shot and so glad the storm was easier on you than anticipated
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise