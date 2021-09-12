Previous
Another nice start to the day. by mccarth1
Photo 981

Another nice start to the day.

A spot I check out often in Old Saybrook. It's a great place to walk in the early morning.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
268% complete

