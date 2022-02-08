Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1022
Frozen cove
In summer this cove is filled with moorings for boats of all sizes. Right now it's filled with ice!
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1159
photos
92
followers
106
following
280% complete
View this month »
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th February 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
clouds
,
bench
,
cove
,
water view
Velina
Amazing view
February 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
What a beautiful and love the clouds!
February 8th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
A beautiful view of what for me, where i live is a fascinating phenomenon. I like the composition and the clouds.
February 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close