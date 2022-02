View from the dog park

No time for photos today except for this iPhone shot as I was leaving the dog park. It's not actually a park, it is a 137 acre wildlife mgt. area with many uses. It permits dogs to run off leash, to play and swim with other dogs in total freedom. My pup had a wonderful time! And yes, that is mud in the foreground. So glad I have a 4 wheel drive, it came in handy!