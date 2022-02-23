Previous
Sand Abstract by mccarth1
Sand Abstract

Not my typical shot for sure. The sand that was left when the tide went out today had lots of interesting colors and patterns.
23rd February 2022

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Islandgirl ace
Very artsy shot Kerry!
February 23rd, 2022  
