Photo 1042
Weathered barn
This old barn is in need of some fixing up for sure!
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1180
photos
95
followers
105
following
Tags
barn
,
field
,
red barn
gloria jones
ace
Great composition...love the barn's weathered red color...
March 1st, 2022
Lin
ace
Nicely captured winter scene
March 1st, 2022
