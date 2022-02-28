Previous
Weathered barn by mccarth1
Weathered barn

This old barn is in need of some fixing up for sure!
28th February 2022

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
gloria jones ace
Great composition...love the barn's weathered red color...
March 1st, 2022  
Lin ace
Nicely captured winter scene
March 1st, 2022  
