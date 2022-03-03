Sign up
Photo 1045
Sparkling day
No time for much today. I jumped out of the car to grab this quick, simple shot. It was a bright, sunny day with a very brisk, chilly wind.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1183
photos
95
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd March 2022 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sun
,
beach
,
clouds
,
jetty
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful peaceful view over the ocean. Love the sparkle on the water.
March 3rd, 2022
summerfield
ace
it's a beauty, kerry. aces!
March 3rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So tranquil with the shimmering light on the water .
March 3rd, 2022
