Sparkling day by mccarth1
Photo 1045

Sparkling day

No time for much today. I jumped out of the car to grab this quick, simple shot. It was a bright, sunny day with a very brisk, chilly wind.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful peaceful view over the ocean. Love the sparkle on the water.
March 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
it's a beauty, kerry. aces!
March 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So tranquil with the shimmering light on the water .
March 3rd, 2022  
