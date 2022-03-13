Sign up
Photo 1055
Sparkling stream
A light dusting of snow brightened up the woods today.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1193
photos
97
followers
104
following
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th March 2022 4:08pm
Tags
sun
,
woods
,
stream
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful with the dust of snow. Especially with the nice sun light you have as well shining through the trees.
March 14th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 14th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice light coming through the trees.
March 14th, 2022
