Foggy sunrise by mccarth1
Photo 1060

Foggy sunrise

Just me and the birds watching the sunrise in the fog!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Boxplayer ace
Fantastic with the bird silhouettes.
March 19th, 2022  
