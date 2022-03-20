Previous
Fog at the dock by mccarth1
Photo 1062

Fog at the dock

This 65' Project Oceanology research vessel ties up for the winter at the CT River Museum dock in Mystic CT.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite eerie !!
March 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Love the fog as well as the composition
March 20th, 2022  
