Same sunset, different spot. by mccarth1
Same sunset, different spot.

This is another shot from last night taken a short distance away from yesterday's shot.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

Corinne C ace
Nicely framed. A beautiful view!
March 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great framing, love it !
March 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the framing!
March 24th, 2022  
