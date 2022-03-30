Previous
Almost there by mccarth1
Photo 1072

Almost there

Looks like this male goldfinch is just about done molting!
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Turning their bright yellow - so pretty
March 31st, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A pretty bird and such a lovely colour.Great capture.
March 31st, 2022  
