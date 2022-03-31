Sign up
Photo 1073
Moving right along!
This surf boarder was zipping along in the wind, but since it was low tide he was really too far out for a decent shot. So I tried to make it more interesting.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1211
photos
101
followers
105
following
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
7
2
3
365
NIKON D750
31st March 2022 4:31pm
windy
,
low tide
,
surf boarder
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I am amazed how you get this result. Love the beach, water streaking edit.
April 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really nice processing and love that water
April 1st, 2022
