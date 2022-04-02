Sign up
Photo 1075
Getting some OJ
I put the orange out to try to attract orioles. Haven't seen them yet but the squirrel was happy to enjoy the treat.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1213
photos
101
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd April 2022 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
orange
slaabs
They believe everything is for them :) .
April 3rd, 2022
